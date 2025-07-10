SLIDE SHOW: Silent protest against Trump bill
Published 9:55 am Thursday, July 10, 2025
1/15
Swipe or click to see more
SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville gather around Pioneer Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest after marching in silence from First Christian Church in a mourning procession for the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
2/15
Swipe or click to see more
SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville march in silence to Pioneer Cemetery from First Christian Church in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
3/15
Swipe or click to see more
Claudia Hanes of Bowling Green peers out from her black lace veil as she gets ready to march in silence with other SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville to Pioneer Cemetery from First Christian Church in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
4/15
Swipe or click to see more
SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville create signs as they get ready to march in silence to Pioneer Cemetery from First Christian Church in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, in protest to the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
5/15
Swipe or click to see more
SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville march in silence to Pioneer Cemetery from First Christian Church in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
6/15
Swipe or click to see more
Tom Morris (right) and Tim Decker (left), members of local advocacy group SOKY Indivisible, carry a faux casket as they join dozens of other protesters in a silent march from First Christian Church to Pioneer Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
7/15
Swipe or click to see more
SOKY Indivisible member Cathy Severns (center) stands with other protesters after marching in silence to Pioneer Cemetery from First Christian Church in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
8/15
Swipe or click to see more
SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville gather around Pioneer Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest after marching in silence from First Christian Church in a mourning procession for the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
9/15
Swipe or click to see more
SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville gather around Pioneer Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest after marching in silence from First Christian Church in a mourning procession for the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
10/15
Swipe or click to see more
SOKY Indivisible member Cathy Severns welcomes dozens of protesters as they arrive to march in silence to Pioneer Cemetery from First Christian Church in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, in protest to the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
11/15
Swipe or click to see more
SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville gather around Pioneer Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest after marching in silence from First Christian Church in a mourning procession for the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
12/15
Swipe or click to see more
Drivers honk their horns in support as they drive past SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville gathered around Pioneer Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest after marching in silence from First Christian Church in a mourning procession for the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
13/15
Swipe or click to see more
Michael Gramling of SOKY Indivisible (left) stands with other SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville as they get ready to march in silence to Pioneer Cemetery from First Christian Church in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
14/15
Swipe or click to see more
SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville gather around Pioneer Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest after marching in silence from First Christian Church in a mourning procession for the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
15/15
Swipe or click to see more
A Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville joins SOKY Indivisible protesters and local community members around Pioneer Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest after marching in silence from First Christian Church in a mourning procession for the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
SOKY Indivisible protestors, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville marched in silence to Pioneer Cemetery from First Christian Church in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, in what they called a “mourning procession” to protest the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
About Grace McDowell
Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!
More by Grace