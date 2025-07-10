SLIDE SHOW: Silent protest against Trump bill

Published 9:55 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/15
SOKY Indivisible protesters, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville gather around Pioneer Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, to protest after marching in silence from First Christian Church in a mourning procession for the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

SOKY Indivisible protestors, community members and a Democratic Party delegation from Scottsville marched in silence to Pioneer Cemetery from First Christian Church in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2025, in what they called a “mourning procession” to protest the changes to Medicaid, SNAP and other programs with the passage of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Email newsletter signup

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article