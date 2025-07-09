WKU unveils 2025 soccer schedule Published 3:06 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Western Kentucky’s women’s soccer program announced its 2025 schedule Wednesday.

The slate includes 16 regular-season matches, eight at the WKU Soccer Complex, along with three preseason exhibitions. The Hilltoppers will play an eight-game Conference USA schedule beginning in September, facing Kennesaw State, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston, Missouri State, UTEP, New Mexico State and Jacksonville State.

The season unofficially kicks off with three exhibition matches. The Hilltoppers travel to Murray State on Aug. 2 before returning home to host Belmont (Aug. 4) and Lipscomb (Aug.9).

WKU begins the season on an Ohio road trip, taking on Ohio on Aug. 14 and then Rio Grande on Aug. 16. The Hilltoppers close out August with three straight home matches, facing Jackson State (Aug. 21), Dayton (Aug. 28) and Union (Tenn.) (Aug. 31). Dayton finished the 2024 season 14-4-2 and was second in the Atlantic 10 standings at the end of the season.

The Hilltoppers hit the road for a pair of matches in Birmingham, taking on UAB on Sept. 4 and Samford on Sept. 7. Samford won the Southern Conference championship last season, advancing to the NCAA Tournament to face No. 1 seed Florida State. WKU then hosts Austin Peay on Sept. 11.

The Hilltoppers kick off Conference USA play on Sept. 21 against Kennesaw State at the WKU Soccer Complex. Middle Tennessee will make the 100-mile trip to Bowling Green to face WKU on Sept. 27 for the 25th meeting in series history.

WKU begins October with three straight road matches, traveling to Louisiana Tech (Oct. 2), Sam Houston (Oct. 5) and new CUSA foe Missouri State (Oct. 12). The final two home matches of the season come against UTEP (Oct. 16) and New Mexico State (Oct. 19).

The Hilltoppers close out the regular season on the road, facing Jacksonville State on Oct. 26.

All home games at the WKU Soccer Complex are free to the public.