Tops get nine on Athlon’s preseason All-CUSA squad Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Western Kentucky’s football team had nine players recognized on the Athlon Sports 2025 Preseason All-Conference USA Team, the publication announced this week.

Highlighting the group were five players named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-CUSA First Team – quarterback Maverick McIvor, wide receiver Matthew Henry, offensive lineman Marshall Jackson, kicker John Cannon and punter Cole Maynard.

Receiver K.D. Hutchinson was named Second Team Offense, and cornerback Kent Robinson received a Second Team Defense nod. Defensive back Demarko Williams received Third Team Defense recognition, while defensive end Harper Holloman rounded out the group by being named Fourth Team Defense.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2025 season with a Week 0 CUSA game against Sam Houston on Aug. 23 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.