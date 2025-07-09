Reserved seating now on sale for Kentucky Downs meet Published 11:04 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Reserved seating is now on sale for Kentucky Downs’ seven-day all-grass race meet, the most lucrative in America.

Tickets can be purchased at www.themintkentuckydowns.com/tickets. Kentucky Downs runs Aug. 28, 30, 31 and Sept. 4, 6, 7 and 10. Reserved seating is available every day in the open-air Finish Line Pavilion, as well as every day except Saturdays (Aug. 30 and Sept. 6) in the air-conditioned VIP Chalet.

Reserved seats in the Finish Line Pavilion and VIP Chalet are sold in sets of two, four and a full table of eight and include buffet, snacks and beverages, including open bar. Individual tickets may be available for purchase on race day, depending on inventory, at www.themintkentuckydowns.com/tickets or at the track at the admissions tents entering the ticketed venues.

The Stretch Run offers access to the rail inside the eighth pole and jumbotron viewing every race day except Aug. 30 and Sept. 6. Guests have access to a 40×100-foot tent with tables and chairs, with seating on a first-come first-served, non-reservable basis. Food and beverages are available for purchase from food trucks. Stretch Run tickets have no restrictions on purchase numbers.

The air-conditioned Trophy Suite is available for groups of 30 or more as availability allows. Email Macey.Hutchinson@goldrabbitsports.com for details.

Horsemen who have a horse running that day in a stakes will receive up to four complimentary reserved tickets and up to two for a horse on an undercard race. Additional horsemen’s tickets can be purchased in advance at the Kentucky HBPA rate of 50% off the public price.

Free general admission is available throughout the upper stretch and into the turn, where tailgating also is an option. Tents that can be secured without stakes are permitted. The area is serviced by food trucks, mobile mutuel clerks and self-betting machines. Guests who are 21 or older have easy access to The Mint Gaming Hall, simulcasting on the second floor and the building’s restaurants and bars.

Parking is free at Kentucky Downs in Franklin. Post time is 12:20 p.m. every day except for Saturdays (Aug. 30 and Sept. 6), when it will be 11:30 a.m.

Circa Sports KY sportsbook, renovated simulcasting area opening soon

Circa Sports Kentucky is set to open in late July with the grand opening in August shortly before the race meet begins. The sportsbook, which will be the region’s largest, is part of The Mint Gaming Hall’s 18,000-square-foot expansion that will include the new Pie Rollers pizza outlet and additional historical horse racing machines. The area will include self-bet terminals for wagering on horse racing.

The renovated second-floor simulcasting area also is scheduled to open before the race meet. Set to launch in mid-August, the space will feature the Bit and Barrel bar and lounge, carrel seating, a non-smoking zone with views overlooking the race course and a VIP club called Onyx for top-tier players.