Published 3:51 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

BOWLING GREEN – Celena Nicole Withrow, 49 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Visitation-Saturday-July 12, 2025,10:00 AM-12:00 Noon at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church,874 East 11th Street-Bowling Green, Ky. Service will begin 12:00 Noon at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Interment-Bowling Green Gardens, Bowling Green, Ky. Arrange ments-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center St-Bowling Green, KY 42101