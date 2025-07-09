Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Perry Allen Snell Jr., born on July 21, 1948, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2025. He is remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and cherished friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Perry’s life was distinguished by a career that spanned 30 years at South Central Bell (now known as Bell South/AT&T), from which he retired in 1999. Following his retirement, he and his wife Paulette ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing P and P Telecommunications, a testament to their spirit of innovation and hard work that continues to thrive today.

An alumnus of Warren County High School, class of 1966, Perry was known for his vibrant personality, infectious life and approach to life. He could always light up a room with his booming voice, heard from four holes over on the golf course where he enjoyed spending his days as an avid golfer and member of the Franklin Country Club. In addition to his love for golf, Perry was a skilled storyteller and a playful prankster who never met a stranger.

Perry’s commitment to family was unwavering; he shared a beautiful marriage of 55 years with his beloved wife, Paulette. Together, they created a nurturing home for their children: Chris Snell (Angela) and Courtney Goodwin (Jake), fostering an environment of love and support. Perry was exceptionally proud of his family, especially his grandchildren, Tyler Snell, Zackery Goodwin, and Julie Goodwin.

Beyond his devotion to family, Perry’s service to his country was notable. He joined the military in 1967, proudly serving in the Engineering Battalion during both the Vietnam War and in Korea until 1969. His dedication extended into the community, where he coached for 17 years in the Warren County Youth Football League. His return to the field, now in the role, as “Coach Papa” to coach his grandsons during their football journeys further illustrated his profound love for teaching and leading the younger generation.

He valued God, family, and friendships deeply and left an indelible mark on the lives of those he touched. His legacy will forever remain in the hearts of his family and the countless friends he made throughout his life.

Visitation for Perry Allen Snell Jr. will be held at Hillvue Heights Church – in the Worship Center, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on July 10, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and again from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 5:00 PM at the same location. As we gather to honor his remarkable life, we invite all who knew Perry to share in the joy and laughter that he brought to our lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green.