Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Judy Siebert, 79, passed away Sunday 7/6/2025. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 am, Thursday 7/10/25 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. Survivors: Husband, Edgar “Paul” Siebert; daughter, Paulette Michelle Hall; son, Paul Joseph Siebert. 2 grandchildren. Full obituary at www.jvpfh.com.