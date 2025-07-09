Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Guy Rodney Haddock, 71, passed away Monday, July 7, 2025 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

Born in Fort Dix, New Jersey, the Hampton, Florida native was a son of the deceased, Arnold Olen Haddock and is survived by his mother, June Johnson Haddock. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shelia Marie Haddock, and sister-in-law, Beth Nelson.

Guy enjoyed woodworking, listening to music, fishing, gardening, and grilling. He loved spending time with family and friends telling good stories. He devoted his life to ministry serving as a lay pastor in the Free Methodist Church. He was also a skilled carpenter with Stewart Richey.

In addition to his mother, June Johnson Haddock, he is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Mixon Haddock; four daughters, Esther French, Rachel Taylor (Kevin), Sarah Little (Skip), and Miriam Brant (Justin): bonus daughter, Tina Oates; six grandchildren, Elijah Brant (Taylor), Cora Taylor, Chloe French, Crystal French, Jonathan Little, and Benjamin Little; four nieces, Susan Roberts, Amber Payne, Leah Jordan, and Marion Finch; one nephew, Kevin Roberts; his brother-in-law, Mike Nelson, and many cousins and other family members.

Visitation will be held at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home on Friday, July 11, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and resume on Saturday, July 12 from 9:00 to 10:00 am. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at the Thacker Spann Cemetery at Mt. Union General Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Carpenter’s Hands Ministry c/o Rhonda Summerville, Mud Creek Baptist Church, 403 Rutledge Drive, Hendersonville, NC 28739. Online contribution info can be found on the Carpenter’s Hands Ministry Facebook page.