SLIDE SHOW: BGPD hosts annual Junior Police Academy

Published 2:47 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Grace McDowell

Bowling Green Police Officer Andrew Kilbourne shows a group of children from the Junior Police Academy his bulletproof vest during the JPA’s first day of sessions learning about the police department and how the officers do their jobs outside the police headquarters on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The Bowling Green Police Department began its first session of the annual Junior Police Academy on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, teaching the children about the equipment officers carry and use daily, how to investigate and process crime scene evidence and more. The academy wraps up Friday afternoon with a graduation ceremony and reception.

