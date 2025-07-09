Building permits Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Warren County

Stephanie Robey and Benjamin Spitler, 6006 Cemetery Road, pool, $7,000.

Armin and Mediha Hasanovic, 3241 Richfield Drive, pool, $77,000.

Carlos Conn, 236 McGlocklin Way, pool, $75,000.

Thomas and Emily Togstad, 510 S.B. Thomas Road, short-term rental, $15,000.

Valeria Strafe and Diego Maldonado, 2436 Silver Oak St., garage, $20,000.

Karla Archila and Walter Arana, 464 R.H. Martin Road, agriculture building, $800.

Rushing Builders Inc., 3621 Havenridge Way, fence.

Rushing Builders Inc., 3627 Havenridge Way, fence.

Rushing Builders Inc., 3631 Havenridge Way, fence.

Amer Becic, 905 Collingswood Court, single-family residence, $490,000.

Timothy and Michelle Shultz, 600 Ted Pemberton Road, pool, $88,000.

Calvary Baptist Church, 3011 Elrod Road, assembly (other), $50,570.

Viridian Apartments LLC, 389 Plano Road, sign, $32,000.

James and Melinda Boards, 305 Easton Circle, single-family residence remodel (porch), $5,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 362 McClellan Crossings, single-family residence, $200,000.

Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 24, South Haven subdivision, single-family residence, $250,000.

Jeremy and Kristina Moran, 819 Vance Lane, single-family residence remodel (living space), $350,000.

Jeremy and Kristina Moran, 819 Vance Lane, single-family residence remodel living space), $100,000.

Seth Anderson 264 Martinsville Road, single-family residence, $190,800.

Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 365 Olympia Court, single-family residence, $185,000.

Kyong Kang Hook, 547 Cumberland Pointe Lane, fence.

Jason and June Colson, 1831 Gotts Hydro Road, pool, $50,000.

Jason and June Colson, 1831 Gotts Hydro Road, poolhouse, $70,000.

Gary and Sherry Duff, 2631 Carter Farm Road, deck, $11,395.35.

Christopher and Elizabeth Jensen, 155 Willow Bend Court, single-family residence addition (sunroom), $75,000.

Nick Wells, 9161 Sunflower Lane, fence.

Kellie Rogers and Zachary Korte, 1358 Rhythm Lane, fence.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 10943 Chickasaw Court, single-family residence, $354,000.

Hubert and Cynthia Halstead, 620 Mount Olivet Road, storm damage (repair only), $110,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 10935 Chickasaw Court, single-family residence, $348,800.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 84, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $463,800.

Jagoe Homes Inc., Lot 85, Dove Point subdivision, single-family residence, $451,800.

Michele Hester and Marty Hatler, Lot 62, Eagle Ridge subdivision, single-family residence, $600,000.

Jamie Osborne, 1426 Sagecrest Court, fence.

Brittany Updegraff, 5586 Glen Lily Road, garage, $30,000.

Devyn and Haylee Wood, 248 Old Post Drive, fence.

Dan Yu and Xiang Bao Huang, 345 Olympia Court, fence.

Brittany Jean and Joseph Rodriguez, 10018 Creamery Lane, fence.

Charles and Lynne Martin, 474 Hunts Lane, garage, $150,000.

Richard and Alicia Hartsock, 530 Rockfield Browning Road, single-family residence remodel, $5,000.

Banks and Patricia Crandell, 200 Delane Flora Road, single-family residence addition, $6,000.

Cody and Emma Graves, 692 Northridge Drive, fence.

Matthews Southern Contracting, 1719 Bethel Lane, single-family residence, $100,000.

Susan Miller, 341 Easton Circle, single-family residence remodel (living space), $200,000.

Kelly Gene and Stacie Ann Spear, 3060 Yearling Ave., garage, $10,000.

Rafferty Development LLC, 7440 Russellville Road, sign, $4,255.

Rafferty Development LLC, 7440 Russellville Road, sign, $4,617.

Thomas and Lois Tidwell, 1715 Three Springs Road, storage shed, $7,951.

Handy Homes LLC, 1818 Mount Olivet Girkin Road, single-family residence, $190,000.

Jimmy Borders, 835 Old Greenville Road, manufactured home, $113,000.

Adam and Molly Westbrook, 3131 H.E. Johnson Road, storage shed, $10,000.

Anthony and Lindsey Sila, 1114 Hunters Pointe Lane, pergola, $5,000.

Brandon Scott, 182 G.N. Glasscock Road, single-family residence, $400,000.

Allison and Terry Waters Jr., 217 Charlotte Drive, pool, $12,200.

Melissa Thurman and Dickie White II, 4042 Anna Sandhill Road, single-family residence, $175,000.

Martin M Properties LLC, 2417 Heather Drive, fence.

Janie Ellen and Gary Wayne Taylor, 1336 Barr Place, fence.

Keith and Cheryl Hughes, 9120 Hermitage Lane, single-family residence, $498,000.

David Smith 1649 Calgary Way, deck, $6,500.

Larry and Donna Moran, 0 Sunnyside Gotts Road, agriculture building, $24,000.

Mike Hicks, 2781 Harton Lane, fence.

Amanda Hampton and Tina Huffman, 613 Herman Ave., fence.

Lesa J. Trevino Trust 2024, 3116 Yearling Ave., pool, $10,000.

Carlos Meredith, 670 Mount Olivet Road, Lot 6, demolition, $1,000.

Brad Knee Builders LLC, 2678 Detour Road, garage, $28,000.

D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 19, Hanover Run subdivision, single-family residence, $302,000.

D.R. Horton Inc., Lot 20, Hanover Run subdivision, single-family residence, $287,000.

Samuel and April Mast, 1030 Edgewater Lane, deck, $20,000.

Goodall Homes/Legacy by Goodall Homes, 579 Standard Ave., single-family residence, $224,540.

Robert and Kara Esterle, 417 Cooper Dearing Road, single-family residence, $773,800.

The Henson Company, 917 Upper Iron Bridge Road, single-family residence, $310,000.

Anela Smajlovic and Fejuzulah Avdic, 211 Fred Lively Road, single-family residence, $1,649,000.

Jagoe Homes Inc., 10920 Chickasaw Court, single-family residence, $383,800.

Paul and Susan Kniery, 231 Markdale Court, single-family residence addition (covered deck, patio, porch), $5,500.

Ron and Andrea Burkhalter, 1907 Blue Level Providence Road, pool, $10,000.

Curtis and Terri Cooper, 10725 Ky. 185, storage shed, $6,000.

KL Real Estate LLC, 8989 Nashville Road, pool, $300.

Yer and Jade Thao, 2601 Cedrus Ave., fence.

Terry Pawlawski, 11136 Porter Pike, pool, $0.

Warren Rural Electric Coop Corp, utility/miscellaneous, 400 Harrison Road, $18,250.

J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 680, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.

J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 681, Northridge subdivision, single-family residence, $150,000.

Hammer Homes LLC,, Lot 20, South Haven subdivision, single-family residence, single-family residence, $300,000.

Graves Gilbert, 5796 Nashville Road, business, $60,788.

3A Property LLC, 8624 Nashville Road, Unit 106, sign, $7,000.

Tightline Construction, Lot 293, Carter Crossings, single-family residence, $230,000.

Skyler Dallyn and Hollie Smith, 1038 Paddlers Way, single-family residence, $598,000.

Goodall Homes/Legacy by Goodall Homes, Lot 64, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, single-family residence, $228,540.

Goodall Homes/Legacy by Goodall Homes, Lot 63, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, single-family residence, $207,040.

Goodall Homes/Legacy by Goodall Homes, Lot 61, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, single-family residence, $258,540.

Aaron Osborne, 955 William Simmons Road, single-family residence, $125,000.

Robert and Candace Deross, 221 Chelsa Court, fence.

Benjamin and Tina Lamb, 165 Red Bird Trail, paving, $10,000.

J. Allen Builders Inc., 1370 Rhythm Lane, single-family residence, $150,000.

Matthews Southern Contracting, 160 Martinsville Road, single-family residence, $155,000.

Matthews Southern Contracting, 8860 Richardsville Road, single-family residence, $100,000.

Blevins & Blevins LLC, 3701 Oakland Flatrock Road, single-family residence, $275,000.

Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 24, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.

Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 342, McLellan Crossings subdivision, single-family residence, $175,000.

Eric Wallace, 373 Mount Everest Way, single-family residence addition, $20,000.

Roger and Alisa Toon, 109 Walnut Ridge Way, garage, $15,000.

Adam and Wendy Bowers, 103 to 106 Pikes Peak and corner of Pikes Peak to 303 Crestone Peak, temporary use.

Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, 710 Shelldrake Lane, single-family residence, $175,000.

Bowling Green

Scott Murphy & Daniel, 1106 State St. (First Christian Church, Carter Hall), alter commercial interior, $1,273,094.

Signaroama Dixie, 1901 Russellville Road (PJ’s College of Cosmetology), one attached, non-illuminated sign.

Kari McConnell, 225 W. 14th Ave., short-term rental (boarding house), $1.

Scott & Ritter, 1309 Oliver St. (Janet Knight), demolition of single-family residence, $3,019.25.

WAKY Signs, 120 Hunter Court (Five Star Breaktime Solutions), one new attached illuminated sign.

Associated Builders & Contractors, 101 Vanderbilt Court, interior demolition on commercial building, $2,500.

Odil Contracting, 987 Ironwood Drive (Leanne Stewart), kitchen remodel, $60,000.

Gomez Construction, 2210 Lealand St., Lot 7, residential building, $160,000.

Fastsigns, 131 Vanderbilt Court (Five Star), one new attached, non-illuminated sign.