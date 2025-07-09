Published 4:12 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Lee Bernard Johnson passed away July 6, 2025, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.

Lee was the son of the late Thomas Henry Johnson and Frances Claudine Starks Johnson of Simpson County, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Alex Johnson, and brother, Frank Johnson.

After graduating from Franklin-Simpson High School, Lee joined the Air Force and spent a year in Vietnam. He was proud to serve his country. Lee attended WKU where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. In his younger years, he was an adventure-seeker and enjoyed skydiving and white-water canoeing. An avid WKU fan, he was a season football ticket holder. Lee enjoyed a long, successful career as a banker and loan officer at Bowling Green Bank & Trust, South Central Bank, and Farmers National Bank.

Lee is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy Johnson; his daughter, Cayce Johnson; sisters Sue Morris (Butch) and Maebelle Cook (Harold); nephews Mike Morris and Scott Cook; and niece Gina Stadermann.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, July 11, 2025, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, and from 10:00 am until 12:00 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.