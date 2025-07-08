BG’s Richey wins GO Junior Golf Series event Published 8:17 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Bowling Green’s Hudson Richey claimed the boys’ 8 and under (3-hole) division championship in Monday’s GO Junior Golf Series Northern Division Championship at Owensboro Country Club.

Richey carded a 12 to win his division by three strokes. Richey finished as the second flight winner for the season.

Bowling Green’s Caroline McElroy finished second in the girls’ 8 and under (3-hole) division with a 20. McElroy claimed a tour runner-up finish in her division.

In the boys’ 16-18 division, Morgantown’s Cooper Embry claimed a runner-up finish with a 5-over par 77, one shot back of winner Jacob Shultz of Lewisport. Embry was the first flight winner in his division for the season.

Bowling Green’s McCauley McElroy took third with a 47 in the girls’ 11-12 division. McElroy finished the season as the first flight winner in her division.