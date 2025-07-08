Local VFW receives ‘All-State’ post title Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

“They were super excited about this.”

This is how Donald Basham, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1298 in Bowling Green, described the feelings of the post’s members after being recognized in early June as an “All-State” post by the VFW of Kentucky.

“The post members were real happy,” Basham told the Daily News.

Post 1298 received the title for increasing its membership and achieving 750 volunteer hours during its program year, which ran from July 2024 to June 2025. The post also contributed more than $14,000 to aid organizations, including Toys for Tots.

Both the Warren County Fiscal Court and the Bowling Green City Commission recognized the achievement. Fiscal court issued a proclamation on Post 1298’s win on June 30.

Reading from the proclamation, Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman said the actions of Post 1298 “reflect the highest ideals of civic responsibility … and making a profound and lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals across our community.”

On July 1, Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott and commissioners presented a recognition to Post 1298.

“Thank you for your leadership,” Alcott said.

Basham, entering his second year as post commander, said Post 1298 has received this title before, but not for several years. He spoke on the role of the whole organization in winning the designation, calling it a “group effort.”

“With all these programs and all the things that we do … I mean, one person can’t do all that,” he said. “It’s a group effort for sure.”

These programs include recruitment efforts, Basham said. To recruit, the post travels to the Kentucky State Fair and engages in recruitment efforts locally.

Other efforts include outreach programs. Basham said this year, the post is planning to bring back its Cookies With Santa event and its Kudos to the Kids event next spring.

Post 1298 is also continuing its outreach to local veterans, Basham said, working with other local groups like the American Legion and the Marine Corps League.

“Our community loves our veterans,” he said. “ … It’s just a good sense of accomplishment that people still respect our veterans and honor our veterans.”