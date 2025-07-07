SLIDE SHOW: Hot Rods late rally falls short against Rome

8/10 Swipe or click to see more

Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Mac Horvath (22) attempts to field a ball while Rome Braves outfielder Patrick Clohisy (14) slides into second during the Hot Rods 8-6 loss to Rome on July 6, 2025 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)