SLIDE SHOW: Hot Rods late rally falls short against Rome

Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Garrett Edwards (28) pitches during the Hot Rods 8-6 loss to Rome on July 6, 2025 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
2/10
Bowling Green Hot Rods outfielder Noah Myers (9) bats during the Hot Rods 8-6 loss to Rome on July 6, 2025 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
3/10
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Émilien Pitre (7) bats during the Hot Rods 8-6 loss to Rome on July 6, 2025 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
4/10
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Émilien Pitre (7) makes a throw during the Hot Rods 8-6 loss to Rome on July 6, 2025 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
5/10
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Mac Horvath (22) bats during the Hot Rods 8-6 loss to Rome on July 6, 2025 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
6/10
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Mac Horvath (22) sprints to first during the Hot Rods 8-6 loss to Rome on July 6, 2025 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
7/10
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher T.J. Fondtain (16) bats during the Hot Rods 8-6 loss to Rome on July 6, 2025 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
8/10
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Mac Horvath (22) attempts to field a ball while Rome Braves outfielder Patrick Clohisy (14) slides into second during the Hot Rods 8-6 loss to Rome on July 6, 2025 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)
9/10
10/10
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Garrett Edwards (28) and Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Raudelis Martinez (2) talk during the Hot Rods 8-6 loss to Rome on July 6, 2025 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky. (Caleb Lowndes / Daily News)