Published 12:00 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Bonnie Faye Hough Hildreth, 88, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at the Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green, KY.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 8 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Bonnie was born on January 14, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Hollie Harry Hough and the late Lucille Claudine Weber Hough. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, David “Dave” Paul Hildreth and a sister, Margie Harlow.

She is survived by her daughter, Hollie Cummings, (Scott) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; a son, David Hildreth, (Kim), of Muncie, Indiana; four grandchildren, Charlie Cummings, Clay Hildreth, Leigh Morgan Royal and Brooke Hildreth; three great grandchildren; nephew, Terry Harlow.

Bonnie was a member of First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky where she was active in her Fidelis Sunday School class, she worked with the Helping Hands Ministry and the Benevolence Committee.

She graduated from Atherton High School in Louisville, Kentucky class of 1954. She continued her education at Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Bonnie was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority, Pi Kappa Alpha Dream Girl and an avid bowler.

During her college years, she met Dave in her homeroom class, seated alphabetically, as their last names both began with “H”. A romance struck soon after and they were inseparable.

On January 25, 1958. Bonnie and Dave married in Louisville, Kentucky at Crescent Hill Baptist Church. After their wedding and a honeymoon in Cincinnati, they returned to Georgetown to finish their educations while living in the couple’s apartments on campus.

After moving to several states, Bonnie and Dave began their family in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where Bonnie was an elementary school teacher. Eventually moving to Bowling Green in 1973.

From early childhood, Bonnie always had a love of music. She played piano but was truly gifted with her beautiful, trained voice. Bonnie used her talent to sing many solos at weddings, funerals and other events. She continued to sing later in life in church choirs.

Antiquing was a joyous hobby in Bonnie’s life. She and Dave would go on the “hunt” for the perfect old item for their collection, traveling many states buying and selling their antiques along the way. During these years, many lifelong friends were made and lots of lasting memories.

Playing bridge was another huge aspect throughout Bonnie’s life. She was a serious and competitive player. Many of her fellow “bridge ladies” claimed they knew they wouldn’t stand a chance when playing against her!!

Bonnie always described herself as a traditional wife and mother. Knowing that she was always available for her family first and foremost.

Bonnie loved God, church, family and friends. She will be missed.

Expressions of sympathy should be made to First Baptist Church of Bowling Green, KY or Hildreth Adoption Center at BGWC Humane Society.