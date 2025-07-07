Warren County grand jury returns indictments Published 6:00 am Monday, July 7, 2025

The following people were indicted June 25 by a Warren County grand jury:

Amisi Aloise, 41, 920 Vine St., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license; transfer bond.

Laquante Vashawn Beck, 32, 201 W. 11th Ave., #13, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal; transfer bond.

Gemonee Brown, 31, 501 Preakness Way, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.

Damian Scott Burks, 28, 1612 Sharon Drive, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

Myiah Faye Graham, 22, 140g Parkside Court, Apt. A or 1436 Clayton Court, second-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.

Eric Lamont Harris, 34, c/o Wood County Jail, Bowling Green, Ohio, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Novice D. Harris 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, alcohol intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.

Amy Dawn Hoehn AKA Amy Henderson Hoehn, 45, New Concord, flagrant nonsupport; $13,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Erik Geovanni Ixcotoyac-Tzoy, 22, c/o Boone County Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Noel Cruz Lemus, 26, 296 Maple Hill Court, second-degree forgery; $5,000 cash bond.

Larry Dale Madison, 36, 1113 Hays Pondsville Road, Smiths Grove, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.

Lionel Alberto Mejia Sosa AKA Leonel Alberto Mejia Sosa AKA Dionel Alberto Mejia Sosa AKA Dimel Mejia-Sosa, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $2,500 cash bond.

Karen Morales, 37, Springfield, Tennessee, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.

Nawatha Dante Murrell Jr., 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.

Jaden Daniel Pildis, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of second-degree escape; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

William Marsean Portis, 36, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Donna Ann Renfro, 46, 1145 Blue Level Providence Road, first-degree bail jumping; $7,500 cash bond concurrent with other indictment.

Mark Cyrus Sampson, 42, c/o Simpson County Detention Center, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.

Preston Hale Spencer, 34, Hermitage, Tennessee, flagrant nonsupport; $3,500 cash bond.

Layna Katherine Taylor, 18, 2857 Cal Ave., first-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.

Kristin Marie West, 35, 505 E. Cedar St., Apt. A, Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.