Deeds Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Southside Capital LLC to Timmy and Susan Shackelford, Unit 901, Village South Condominiums, $204,900.

Southside Capital LLC to Timmy and Susan Shackelford, Uniti 208, Village South Condominiums, $204,900.

Southside Capital LLC to Timmy and Susan Shackelford, Unit 902, Village South Condominiums, $204,900.

Southside Capital LLC to Timmy and Susan Shackelford, Unit 201, Village South Condominiums, $204,900.

JCap LLC and Java Properties LLC to Layne Gilstrap and Caleb Kennedy, Lot 1-3, Kenneth and Sheldon Allen subdivision, $247,500.

NPG Properties LLC to Yulianna Yine and Prawaet Phakin, Lot 37, Cedar Pointe subdivision, $269,900.

Eric and Heather Reeves to Eric Richmond Reeves Family Dynasty Trust, four parcels on Kenton Street, no tax.

Keith Honaker to Turner and Rhea Properties LLC, Lot 22, Winfield Acres subdivision, $182,500.

Carter Crossings LLC to Kasey Carter, Lot 49, Carter Crossings, $459,900.

Hammer Homes LLC to Jonathan and Rheagan Henderson, Lot 23, South Haven subdivision, $359,900.

M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Betsy Raines, Lot 35, Carter Crossings subdivision, $339,900.

Zack Puckett and Lauren Gandy to Crass Enterprises LLC, Lot 94, Stonehenge subdivision, $306,500.

Ashley Soriano to Alejandro Soriano, Lot 50, Merrick Place Court subdivision, no tax.

Jerry and Sharon Stokes to Blue Roan LLC, Lot 2, Scottish Manor Estates, $215,000.

Shafia Rubeen and Srinivasarao Kotipatruni, Lot 4, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $73,000.

Ricky and Meta White to Bailey and Sydney Elrod, land in deed book 948, page 748, $358,450.

Big Reedy Enterprises LLC to Skyler and Hollie Smith, Lot 7, Creekside Bend subdivision, $79,900.

Peter and Marsha Wyzykowski to Bebo Properties LLC, Lot 20-1, plat book 27, page 95, $1,100,000.

Taylor and Mitchell Owens to Denis and Dzeldina Hasanic, Lot 40, Breckenridge subdivision, $385,000.

Trevor and Susan Lowe to William Moran, land on Fanny Avenue, $215,000.

Chad and Charlene Miles to Maverick and Alexandria Meherg, Lot 156, Stagner Farms subdivision, $419,900.

Skees Development Group LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., Lots 43-50, Hanover Run subdivision, $512,000.

Michelle Mills-Smith to Lori Michelle Mills-Downing Trust, land near Long Road, no tax.

Malcolm Russell Davidson to Casey June Hurt, two tracts on Prices Chapel Road, no tax.

W. Bryson Davis to Mike and Mary Reynolds, Lot 9, Collettdale addition, $245,000.

Scott and Kelly Sparks to Kimberly Devore and Aaron Eades, Lot 32, Highland Pointe subdivision, $1,310,000.

Ralph and Donna Tubolino to Godfrey Mmoleca, land near Ky. 1320, $239,900.

Handy Homes LLC to Judith and Gregory Edwards, Lot 3-2, Handy Homes LLC property subdivision, $295,500.

Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Sara and Rocco Tubolino, Lot 2, Prerost property, $464,800.

Roy and Deanna Boddeker to Paul and Natalie Boddeker, Lot 25, Boddeker Lots, $30,000.

Zachary and Sabrina Sorenson to Daniel Boyd, Lot 194, McKinney Farms subdivision, $284,000.

James and Hannah Tanner to Bethany and Jeremy Heming, Lot 184, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $615,000.

Burr and Jones LLC to W. Gunn Investments LLC, Lot 55, Poplar Grove subdivision, $89,900.

Jing Yun Chen and Wenying Chen to Joginder Pal, Lot 279, Carter Crossings subdivision, $325,000.

James and Iveth Gomez to Roman Casanueva and Angelina Hinojoza, Lot 43, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $35,000.

Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 350, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $59,900.

Ryan and Kirbey Flora to Steve and Rita Kickert, Lot 35, The Heritage subdivision, $340,000.

Elizabeth and David Hurd and Rosie Beth Stahl to Bryan and Shana Kozak, tract 1, minor plat book 16, page 189, $172,700.

Barry Rutherford to Hany and Sydni Elhubishi, Lot 1, Evelyn Motley minor subdivision, $160,000.

Estate of Lawrence Klink to Hunter Cooper and Rusty Rockrohr, Lot 23, Westgate View subdivision, $175,000.

Randall Collins to Randall Collins and Jeffrey Collins, land on Porter Pike no tax.

Southside Capital LLC to Zachary Haynes, Unit 207, Village South Condominiums, $204,900.

Charles Carroll Hildreth to Ebelhar Exchange LLC, property located at 407 Raven Ave. and 120 Turner Court, $1,170,000.

Charles Carroll Hildreth to Ebelhar Exchange LLC, Lot 6, Parker Miller subdivision, $130,000.

Hammer Homes LLC to Muhammad and Dunya Zubair Ishaqzai, Lot 332, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $329,900.

Connect Self Storage LLC to Shannon Basham, Lot 25-18, Bowling Green Corporate Park, $525,000.

Charles and Carolyn Hardcastle to WKU Real Estate Corporation, Lots 7 and 8, Deluxe Addition in Smiths Grove, no tax.

Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Russell and Krystal Pickering, Lot 3-1, Garnett Harlow subdivision, $319,900.

Martha Floyd to Felicia Humphreys, Lots 36-38, Ogden Park subdivision, no tax.

Stephen and Laurie Moore to George and Jessica Wallace, Lot 95, South Oaks subdivision, $379,900.

Brenda Coomer Revocable Trust to David Causey and Dennis Causey, Lot 23, Elysian Fields subdivision, $180,000.

Pyles Homes LLC to TBFW Trust, Lot 4-34, Olde Stone subdivision, $849,900.

Garry and Jacqueline Taylor to Garry and Jacqueline Taylor, Lot 68, Three Springs Hollow subdivision, no tax.

Garry and Jacqueline Taylor to Garry and Jacqueline Taylor, Tract 1, Garry Taylor subdivision, no tax.

Alexander Maxwell and Sandra Maxwell to Jimmy Reneau, Lot 37, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $660,000.