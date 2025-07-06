Spartans’ Ogden named to NFCA All-Region First Team Published 1:18 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more South Warren second baseman Kinleigh Russell (8) bats in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS 2/2 Swipe or click to see more South Warren first baseman Layla Ogden (18) bats in the Spartans’ 2-0 win over the Raiders in the Region 4 Softball Championship at the WKU Softball Complex on Thursday, May 29, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) has announced its 2025 Spring High School All-Region Teams, and Layla Ogden, a junior at South Warren High School, has earned First Team honors for Region VIII as a utility/starting pitcher (Utility/SP).

Region VIII includes high school programs from Kentucky, Ohio, Missouri, Indiana and Virginia. Ogden joins 12 other standout athletes from across the region on the prestigious first team roster, which is composed of elite performers at each position.

Ogden was selected from a pool of 192 total honorees, which includes 50 juniors, 83 seniors, 37 sophomores, 20 freshmen and two eighth-graders. She is the only first-team selection from Kentucky in Region VIII.

NFCA member coaches nominate and vote for the top players in their respective regions. First Team honorees now advance for consideration to the NFCA High School All-America Teams, which will be announced on July 18 following a nationwide vote.

The NFCA is the leading professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches, known for its coaches polls, All-America recognitions, and national events supporting excellence at all levels of the sport.

Ogden’s impact as both a starting pitcher and a versatile position player helped lead South Warren to another strong season, as the Spartans won the Region 4 Tournament championship and advanced to the KHSAA state tournament. South Warren held the state’s No. 1 spot in the coaches’ poll for most of the season.

Ogden tied the KHSAA single-season record for homers with 24 and earned the Class 3A player of the year. Ogden led the state in both home runs and RBIs (75), while finishing fourth in hits (62) and fifth in slugging percentage (1.256). Ogden, a Western Kentucky commit, batted .530 and tallied 13 doubles this past season.

In the circle, Ogden went 12-1 in 20 appearances (14 starts) and compiled a 1.08 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings.

South Warren junior Kinleigh Russell was named to the NFCA Region VIII Second Team as a second baseman/infielder.

Russell tied with teammate McLaine Hudson for second in the state with 10 triples this past season. Russell also finished sixth in the state in doubles (18) while posting a .484 batting average with six home runs and 54 RBIs. Russell was also 11-of-12 on stolen-base attempts.