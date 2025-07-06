Resent Scantland column Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Using his best impersonation of Rush Limbaugh, George Scantland’s recent rant, “‘No Kings’ local protest exposed as Soros funded” tries to convince you that Soros is funding the “Marxist” group SOKY Indivisible. He then praised Brett Guthrie as being wise to ignore his own constituents, and then castigated Western Kentucky University’s news as “biased” and “lazy” and the demonstrators as “unpatriotic.”

He begins by pointing to a 2018 article, “George Soros funds movements to disrupt communities,” authored by Rebecca Hagelin in the right centered Washington Times which was founded by cult leader Sun Myung Moon. A former VP at the Heritage Foundation, Hagelin also worked as an advisory board member for the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute Mission on the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025.

Dobson himself promoted the notion that marriage was for heterosexual couples only, and that families were led by a strong Christian patriarch. He has been described as the antithesis of Dr. Benjamin Spock regarding how to raise children.

Hagelin casted Soros as the bogeyman guilty of funding anarchy, although she offers no clear explanation of illegal activity in her bigoted tirade. She points to several documents concerning Soros’ funding that turns into a “Where’s Waldo” flood-the-zone ruse that leads the reader down a rabbit hole. Nevertheless, Scantland claims that Soros funded “No Kings” over 7 years later.

I personally resent Scantland’s self-rightous attitude for labeling myself and other combat veterans who answered their country’s call as “unpatriotic” and “useful idiots” because we marched in the No King’s protest. No one was paid, just as the Founding Fathers were not paid for protesting the English king!

And TDS is not an actual clinical psychosis.

Peter J. Zielinski

Bowling Green