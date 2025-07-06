Column off base Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

After reading the column by George Scantland in the June 27 Daily News about the “No Kings” local protest being exposed as being Soros funded and a Democratic Socialist nonprofit, I Googled to get the facts:

No Kings is a national movement orchestrated by the 50501 Movement. This movement consists of everyday Americans who advocate for democracy and oppose what they perceive as authoritarian actions by the Trump administration. The name 50501 signifies “50 states, 50 protests, one movement.” No Kings is not described as explicitly “Democratic Socialist,” but rather as a movement focused on rejecting authoritarianism and promoting democracy.

In summary, No Kings is a movement focused on democracy and opposing perceived authoritarianism. While affiliated with organizations that are non-profits, there is no indication that “No Kings” itself is a Democratic Socialist organization … Instead, it appears to be a broader movement focused on political action and rejecting authoritarianism.

As for Congressman Brett Guthrie avoiding a Bowling Green town hall because it would have escalated into an ugly shouting match, I guess that remains to be seen.

He and all the Republican Congressman have been instructed to not hold town halls. They don’t want or can’t answer their constituents about what they are truly doing to destroy our country.

Guthrie has followed his Republican dictatorship even if, hopefully, he knows better. He has his leadership position to think about and if he rocks the boat he’ll be primaried by the Republican dictatorship in the next election.

His actions show me he’s more interested in position than the best interests of his country. He refused to help Ernesto Manuel-Andres. Even though Ernesto had the proper documentation to stay in the U.S., Guthrie couldn’t care less if ICE is taking persons that are not murderers, criminals or mentally ill. He always follows the Republican dictatorship. In my opinion, he’s a follower NOT a leader.

Cinda Painter

Bowling Green