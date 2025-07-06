Scantland column shockingly bad Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

I was shown the June 27 opinion section of your print newspaper and was shocked to read a long screed by George F Scantland III about how the “No Kings” Indivisible group is funded by George Soros.

Who was George Soros I wondered? Oh, a Jewish man who was persecuted along with his family during the Nazi regime and then fled to the west. He funds causes the MAGA right hates.

I found a BBC article about him written on September 6, 2019:

“. . . the anti-Soros campaign “is a faithful reprise of every single trope of anti-Semitic hatred from the 1930s … The whole thing is a complete fantasy. This is the politics of the 21st Century, if you haven’t got an enemy invent one as fast as you can, make him look as powerful as possible and bingo — you mobilise your base and win elections with it.”

Here is the part Mr. Scantland-and your newspaper-forgot to include while throwing around Soros’ name in this completely irresponsible way:

“On 27 October 2018, 11 days after the first conspiracy theory surfaced about the migrant caravan, and five days after the pipe bomb was delivered to Soros’s house, a white man armed with an assault rifle and three handguns walked into a synagogue in Pittsburgh. There he murdered 11 Jews.”

“It was the worst act of anti-Semitic violence in US history – and it was carried out by a man obsessed with George Soros.”

So “shocked” is one word for what I think about this column from Scantland your paper chose to print in the Bowling Green Daily News. “Bigoted” and “anti-semitic” are a couple of other words that come to mind.

Sonja Griffith

Bowling Green