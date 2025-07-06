Who will stop Trump? Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Who will stop Trump?

What will protect our great democracy from the Would-Be-King Donald?

Will the Congress? No, he has beaten them into submission and driven honorable conservatives like Mitt Romney, Thom Tillis, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinsinger out of Congress.

Will the courts? No, Mitch McConnell engineered Trump’s ownership of the Supreme Court and by their recent ruling they have tied the hands of lower courts to oppose his attacks on the Constitution.

Will the uber-wealthy power brokers of the country? No, Trump has bought their souls with massive tax breaks.

Will the free press? No, they are bending the knee to Mad King Donald, one by one. This short article shows how Trump has extorted millions of dollars and political favors from major media like ABC, CBS, Washington Post, etc. Google it to learn more: How Trump Extorts the Mainstream Media.

Who will preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States?

Pray that an unfettered Trump will offend enough voters fast enough to lose control of Congress in 2026 and that the MAGATS (MAGA Trump Supporters) will be ushered out of the White House in 2028. And support organizations like Common Cause and the Lincoln Project so that they can keep the public informed about the travesties emanating from the Golden Throne at the White House.

Larry Caillouet, Ph.D.

Bowling Green