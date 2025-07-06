City OKs donation for fire station land purchase Published 6:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Just over a year after the Bowling Green Fire Department cut the ribbon in the Kentucky Transpark on its eighth and newest station, the ball is rolling to construct the department’s ninth station as city commissioners approved Tuesday a $360,000 donation to BGFD that will help with land acquisition costs.

The donation comes from the Koon Family Charitable Foundation. BGFD Chief Justin Brooks told commissioners that the Koon family has worked with the department before, providing funding that led to baby boxes being installed at several stations around the city.

“They’re big supporters in trying to make the community safer,” Brooks said. “ … To come forward and write a check of this magnitude, we’re grateful.”

Email newsletter signup

As the city’s unceasing business and residential growth continues, the fire department is growing as well. While a new address isn’t secured for station nine, Brooks told the Daily News the department is looking at the Russellville Road corridor between Campbell Lane and Interstate 165.

“(In) that whole area … we’ve got some response times we need to improve on,” the chief said. “We have seen the call volume increase over the last few years. The data helps us make those decisions.”

Brooks said the department aims for roughly a six-minute total response time benchmark for all units to arrive at the scene of an emergency.

Currently, Brooks said the area is hit “from three different angles,” with station four on Morgantown Road, station three on the south end of town and station two at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport all responding.

Brooks said a new station along Russellville Road will help keep the department ahead of fire needs in the more than 42 square-mile city.

“With call volume growth, that gives us more opportunities to not meet our benchmarks,” he said. “This station really puts us on the map for securing all of our square-miles.”

Brooks said if property can be secured soon enough, the department will move to hire an architect and could break ground on the station as soon as next summer. If “the stars align,” station nine could open in the fall of 2027.

Speaking on the aid from the Koon family, Brooks said collaboration between the city and private entities creates “an unstoppable train.”

“Today, we’re grateful for this, and we say ‘thank you,’ ” he said. “Without them, we’re not able to move this ball toward the finish line.”

Commissioners kept a focus on fire safety as the city authorized a grant agreement between city and county government, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport to secure a new Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) truck, along with tools and protective equipment for personnel.

City Manager Jeff Meisel said this was pursued to fill a void left when the airport had to sideline a 1982-model year truck in 2019.

“We have not had a truck with foam to service the airport,” Meisel told commissioners. “We have served it with other means.”

A city memo states the total cost for the truck and equipment stands at $1.14 million. The FAA will cover 95% of the cost, the city and the county will each cover 1.25% and the state 2.5%.

Grant funding totaling $1,058,623 will go toward the truck itself, with the city being responsible for a $13,233 match. A separate grant of over $86,700 will go to the equipment needs, with the city’s share totaling $1,084.50.

Commissioners will meet again July 15.