BG’s McElroy wins division in GO Series event at Rolling Hills Published 12:49 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

Bowling Green’s Caroline McElroy won the girls’ 8 and under (3-hole) division at Wednesday’s GO Junior Golf Series event held at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.

McElroy carded a 16 to win her division. Bowling Green’s Elizabeth Stephens was one shot back and claimed runner-up honors.

Scottsville’s Theodore Cole tied for first-place honors with Owensboro’s J.P. Cousins after both shot a 14 in the boys’ 8 and under (3-hole) division.

Email newsletter signup

Woodburn’s Carson Smith lost a playoff to Owensboro’s Luke Estes after both shot a 9-over par 81 in the boys’ 16-18 age division.