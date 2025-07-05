Hot Rods win in front of second-largest home crowd in franchise history Published 2:35 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

Emilien Pitre mashed a three-run homer in front of the second-largest attendance in franchise history, helping lift the Bowling Green Hot Rods over the Rome Emperors 4-1 Friday in South Atlantic League action at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green (42-35 overall, 8-5 second half) struck first in the bottom of the second inning against Rome starting pitcher Garrett Baumann. Noah Myers singled and advanced to second on a Daniel Vellojin fielder’s choice. Blake Robertson roped a single, plating Myers from second to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods increased their advantage in the bottom of the third off Baumann. Adrian Santana and Aidan Smith singled, putting runners at the corners. Pitre hammered a three-run homer to right, extending the Bowling Green lead to 4-0.

The Emperors (34-43, 5-7) responded in the top of the sixth off Hot Rods starter TJ Nichols. Patrick Clohisy singled and stole second and third, putting a runner in scoring position. A wild pitch from Nichols scored Clohisy, cutting into the lead, 4-1.

Both sides went scoreless for the remaining three innings as Hot Rods reliever Noah Beal pitched two scoreless frames finalizing the contest, 4-1.

Nichols (8-3) earned the victory after pitching 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits, walking two and fanning four batters. Baumann (2-5) received the loss after pitching five innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits and striking out six.

Bowling Green and Rome will play the penultimate game of a six-game series on Saturday starting at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Marcus Johnson (4-5, 4.56) gets the nod for Bowling Green while the Emperors send out righty Adam Maier (3-6, 5.26).