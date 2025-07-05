Vellojin drives in four as Hot Rods blank Emperors 12-0 Published 10:34 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

Daniel Vellojin slashed two extra-base hits and collected four RBIs, helping lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 12-0 win over the Rome Emperors on Saturday in South Atlantic League action at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green (43-35 overall, 9-5 second half) scored first with a massive seven-run inning in the bottom of the fourth inning facing Rome starting pitcher Adam Maier. The big inning was highlighted by a leadoff solo home run from Vellojin and a two-RBI triple from Jhon Diaz that pushed the Hot Rods ahead 7-0.

The Hot Rods increased the lead in the bottom of the sixth facing Emperors reliever Justin Long. Mac Horvath walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A groundout from Noah Myers advanced Horvath to third and a Vellojin groundout plated the run, advancing the lead, 8-0.

Bowling Green pushed the lead in the bottom of the seventh with Royber Salinas on the mound for Rome. Emilien Pitre reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second on a Horvath walk. Noah Myers singled, scoring Pitre from second and Vellojin roped a triple, plating a pair of runners. A fielding error by Keshawn Ogans scored one more, making it a 12-0 Hot Rods lead.

Drew Dowd closed out the final three innings for Bowling Green, finalizing the shutout against Rome (34-44, 5-8).

Marcus Johnson (5-5) earned the victory after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing four hits, walking one and striking out five batters. Maier (3-7) received the loss after pitching three innings, surrendering seven runs (six earned), on eight hits, four walks and striking out two. Dowd earned the save after tossing three shutout innings, giving up two hits and fanning five.

Bowling Green and Rome will play the final game of a six-game series on Sunday starting at 1:05 p.m.. Right-hander Garrett Edwards (5-3, 2.78) gets the nod for Bowling Green, while the Emperors send out lefty Riley Frey (0-3, 4.35).