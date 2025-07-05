It’s time for a local history museum Published 6:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

The Kentucky Museum on the campus of Western Kentucky University has many wonderful exhibits that chronicle local and state history.

However, the Kentucky Museum has a broader mission than the typical local history museum that you will find in most communities.

That Bowling Green, with its colorful past, many famous former residents and unique history, does not have a local history museum is perplexing.

In Franklin, the Simpson County History Center and its related facilities offer countless local artifacts, genealogy resources and programs that tell the story of that community.

Such an endeavor in Bowling Green would take a few things:

Artifacts for display. Certainly there would be no shortage of donated or loaned items that could eventually fill the museum.

A location. Obviously, a historic building (with ample parking) would be ideal. It would seem there is no shortage of historic (or if needed, newer) buildings in Bowling Green that could use a new tenant.

A staff. This is where perhaps a paid administrator and volunteers would step in.

Funds. Fund-raising would obviously be a key component, but with volunteers (and perhaps a donated home?), costs might be minimal.

An organizing/oversight group. This entity (a new or existing group?) would be in charge of making decisions, overseeing the facility and other tasks.

Of all those items, perhaps the most important is that last one. This group would be a first step in lining up the rest of the checklist items.

There’s no doubt that starting from scratch would be a tall order, but how neat would it be to visit a museum that tells the story of Bowling Green’s place in music history; has artifacts from famous places like, well, Pauline’s; and has a Halloween display honoring horror icon John Carpenter, etc. etc.

What do you think?

• • •

peacock alley

In response to last week’s column, a reader shared memories from the 1970s and 80s of an abandoned dairy farm near the current location of Covington Woods Park.

It seems the location was a popular hang out spot for area teens who took advantage of the (then rural) spot to build bonfires, admire the stars, etc.

The catch seemed to be that someone was raising peacocks nearby, and the unique cry of the birds (especially at night) startled many visitors to the location.

Does anyone have memories of “peacock alley?”

If so, or you have any input on potential story ideas, please reach out.

—Wes Swietek is the Managing Editor of the Daily News. He can be reached at wes.swietek@bgdailynews.com