SLIDE SHOW: Hundreds ride in annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade
Published 12:13 pm Friday, July 4, 2025
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
McCoy Borders, 9, wears a 1776 American flag around his shoulders as he rollerskates alongside hundreds of other kids and family members from the Briarwood neighborhood in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade on Friday, July 4, 2025, ahead of his 10th birthday on July 9.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Three-year-old cousins Anne Catherine Adams (left) and Huxley Tucker (right) smile with their popsicles from the Popworks food truck after participating in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the Briarwood neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Lex Donnelly holds her 4-year-old son Miller as he enjoys a popsicle from the Popworks food truck after they participated in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the Briarwood neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A group of kids ride on the back of a golf cart as they participate with hundreds of other kids and family members from the Briarwood neighborhood in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade on Friday, July 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Briarwood neighborhood residents wave American flags as they participate in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Children from the Briarwood neighborhood play a water balloon toss game after participating in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the Briarwood neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Addison Higdon, 9, wins a round of potato sack races after participating in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the Briarwood neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Mary Blake Price, 2, enjoys a popsicle from the Popworks food truck after participating in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the Briarwood neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Marcy Hill, 4, waves an American flag as she rides with her father Bryan in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the Briarwood neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Children from the Briarwood neighborhood hop to the finish line of the potato sack race after participating in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the Briarwood neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Children from the Briarwood neighborhood park their bicycles and scooters on the side of the road as they play in rounds of water balloon toss games, potato sack races, watermelon eating contests and other games after participating in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Hundreds of children and their families from the Briarwood neighborhood adorned their bicycles, scooters, golf carts and roller skates in American flags and red, white and blue decor as they gathered with their neighbors to participate in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025. Following the parade, the children and their parents enjoyed popsicles from the Popworks food truck and participated in rounds of water balloon toss games, potato sack races, watermelon eating contests and other games.
