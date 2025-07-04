SLIDE SHOW: Hundreds ride in annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade

Published 12:13 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/22
Hundreds of children and their families take off on their bicycles, scooters, golf carts, rollerskates and on foot as they participate in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the Briarwood neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

Hundreds of children and their families from the Briarwood neighborhood adorned their bicycles, scooters, golf carts and roller skates in American flags and red, white and blue decor as they gathered with their neighbors to participate in the annual Briarwood Fourth of July Bike Parade through the neighborhood on Friday, July 4, 2025. Following the parade, the children and their parents enjoyed popsicles from the Popworks food truck and participated in rounds of water balloon toss games, potato sack races, watermelon eating contests and other games.

Email newsletter signup

Most Popular

About Grace McDowell

Photojournalist for the Bowling Green Daily News since 2019. Any news or sports tips? Send them my way at grace.mcdowell@bgdailynews.com!

email author More by Grace

You Might Like

Print Article