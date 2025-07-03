Published 3:22 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Robert Burton Williams, age 81, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, formerly of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away peacefully, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Nicholasville.

He was the son of the late Bonita Jarvis Williams and Norman Mason Williams, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Norman Mason Williams, Jr. of Claremont, California and his sister, Bonnie McCormick of Owensboro, Kentucky.

He is survived by his nephew Mark Jarvis Williams and niece Stefani Williams-Nelson of Wildomar, California; niece Zoe Williams (Derwin Chu) of Kailua, Hawaii; grandniece Morgan McCormick; family friends Vickie McCormick and Jimmy Neal.

Robert was born in Wilmington, Delaware but moved as a young child to Kentucky. Robert received a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University. He was a successful businessman, buying and renovating real estate. He built Ogden Place, an apartment complex in Bowling Green, where he lived for many years. He owned properties in Kentucky, including Lexington, Bowling Green, and Nicholasville as well as properties on the east coast of Florida. Robert was a force to be reckoned with. He was charismatic, a man who could walk into a room and everyone would know he was there as his laugh would permeate the room! He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball and football fan and had season tickets for both sports. He loved antiques and guns and had amassed a collection of both. He was a movie buff and loved watching documentaries, football, and basketball on television. He loved “sparing” with his siblings about politics and meeting his buddies in Bowling Green for breakfast or drinks.

He will be lovingly missed by his family and a host of friends as those who touch our lives will be in our hearts forever.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent care of: Care Cremation and Funeral Service, 1014 Eastland Drive. Lexington, KY 40505, (859) 388-9442 – office