Frances Ann Fields (Haught)

Published 3:19 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Frances Ann Fields, 90, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died on June 28, 2025.

Ann was a native of Huntsville, Alabama, and the daughter of the late Gerald Earl Haught and Frances Slayton Haught. She was a graduate of the University of Alabama and Western Kentucky University where she was a faculty member in the English Department retiring as professor emeritus after 30 years. At WKU she was president of the Faculty Wives Club and was honored by the University Women’s Alliance for her contributions to women’s education. She was a writing consultant for businesses, presented workshops at National Council of Teachers of English meetings, acted as state coordinator for writing achievement awards, co-authored a college writing textbook and was a reader for the Educational Testing Service. She also taught in the public schools of Knoxville, Tennessee and at Louisiana State University.

She was a longtime leader in the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was a charter member of Chapter AH in Bowling Green, past president of Chapter D, past president of Kentucky State Chapter, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of International Peace Scholarship, member of the Board of Trustees of Cottey College, member of the presidential search committee and the capital campaign cabinet for Cottey College, member of the International Executive Board, and Past President of International Chapter P.E.O. In fulfilling her duties as an international officer, she visited state chapter conventions in 48 states and the provinces of Canada; she also visited every chapter in Alaska and Hawaii.

She was a member of First Christian Church where she was a deacon and elder, a committee chair, and the board chair. She was a member of the Browing Literary Club for more than 60 years; she was designated a Kentucky Colonel three times and was an honorary citizen of Louisville.

Ann is survived by her husband of 70 years, Noland Fields, two daughters, Laura Fields Eason of Fairhope, Alabama, and Julia Fields Naylor (Rodney) of Yorba Linda, California and three grandchildren, Jack Fields Eason of Bowling Green, Kentucky; William Embry Naylor (Hannah) of Lexington, Kentucky; Annie Fields Naylor of St. Joseph, Michigan; one sister Jeri Topp of Charleston, West Virginia; one great granddaughter, Willow Ann Naylor of Lexington, Kentucky; a nephew, Charles Topp (Cynthia) of Charleston, West Virginia, and a niece, Nancy Cook (Eric) of Fairfax, Virginia.

Visitation will be at First Christian Church, 1106 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, followed by the memorial service at 3:00 p.m.. Local arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Chapels, Lovers Lane.

Memorials may be made to the Fields of Dreams Fund at Cottey College, 1000 West Austin Blvd., Nevada, Missouri 64772 or First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 1106 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.