Published 3:13 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Mr. James Paul Breece age 89 of Morning Star Blairsville passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday June 28, 2025 at his home following an extended illness. Mr. Breece was born on August 17, 1935 in Centerville, TN., the son of the late Robert D. Breece and the late Rowena Elkins Breece. James loved mowing grass, feeding the deer, ice cream and traveling along with his wife in their RV. Together they traveled to forty seven states. He even survived the RV parking incident. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents and also a son in law, Ricky Lowry. Mr. Breece was a member of the Fellowship of the Hills Church.

Surviving Mr. Breece are his loving wife and best friend of thirty seven years, Gwen Sawyer Breece of Blairsville, his children, Melissa and Tommy Tolbert of Nashville, TN., Diana Lowry, Paul and Aimee Breece all of Brentwood, TN., his stepchildren, Jenny and Kurt Schneider of Dawsonville, GA., Michelle and Tony Cutinelli of Clarendon, Hills, IL., fourteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren ( and one on the way), many other relatives and friends also survive.

A memorial service will be held at later date at Fellowship Of The Hills Church and will be announced. In lieu of flowers if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to Fellowship Of The Hills Church in Mr. Breece’s memory.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com