County gives final OK to $81M budget Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

County government is ready for the coming year as magistrates unanimously approved a second reading of the county’s FY2026 budget which, at a smidge over $81.3 million, represents the largest budget for the county ever and a nearly $12 million increase over last year.

County Treasurer Greg Burrell told the Daily News in May, after a first reading was approved, that the increase is made up of about $3 million in normal expenses, with some capital improvement projects in the mix too.

“There (are) no new tax increases planned for the next fiscal year,” Burrell said then. “Even as far as property tax – none of that has been approved yet, but we expect that to stay the same, if not lower.”

Included in the capital projects is further work on Sugar Maple Square, which the county acquired in 2021 and is set to become the new home for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. About $3.5 million has been set aside for FY2026 to complete exterior work at the site.

The county is also setting aside funds for a roundabout project along Bettersworth Road, which is expected to support the forthcoming Summit View Elementary School, which Warren County Public Schools plans to open in the fall of 2027.

Magistrates also voted to provide a local funding match of $75,000 to Refuge Bowling Green’s Workforce Training Collaboration Program, which helps new American citizens train for and connect with employers in the area.

The organization was awarded a $750,000 Workforce Development Grant for the program, and the match from the county is required by the grant. Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman stated in the meeting that the program has been able to connect more than 300 people with employment over the past year.

Refuge BG’s Daniel Tarnaga spoke to the fiscal court on what the program means for new citizens looking for work.

“Many of them spend 20 to 30 years in a refugee camp,” Tarnaga said. “By being here, they’re able to thrive.”

Refuge BG has been helping new citizens find work since the late 2010s by “training them to be successful,” Tarnaga said. Using an example, he said one individual who had past experience as a carpenter was able to fill a position locally.

Now, Tarnaga said, that individual is “employee of the month, employee of the year, with his own parking spot.” Tarnaga added that the individual was able to buy a home in Bowling Green, and now his whole family lives here.

“(With) the funding we receive, imagine how we could be able to duplicate this family multiple times,” Tarnaga said. “We want our new Americans to find a home here, and this is the best place they can be.”