Tree uproots gravestones in Pioneer Cemetery Published 8:55 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Bowling Green cemetery personnel are working to remove a downed tree and repair some plots in Pioneer Cemetery after the large tree fell down around two weeks ago during a storm, damaging at least two gravestones that were uprooted when the tree came down.

Cathy Maroney, head of the city’s cemetery division, told the Daily News that the fallen tree and any further damage to grave stones is still being assessed. When this happens at an active cemetery like Fairview Cemetery, she said, the city works with monument companies on repairs.

For Pioneer, it’s different.

“With Pioneer, it’s a historical cemetery, so … it’ll be our responsibility to repair those stones that are broken over,” she said. “ … That cemetery was started in 1811, so that was probably one of those big original trees there.”

The downed tree can be seen from the sidewalk, with one stone lodged in the root ball facing College Street. A second stone can be seen in the root ball from the backside of the tree.

Pioneer Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in town, having opened its gates in the early 19th century. The city believes the first burial at the site took place in 1811, although records from then are sparse.

According to Pioneer’s webpage, two lots in the cemetery were bought around that time for $50.

It marks the final resting place of early residents, enslaved individuals and over 100 unnamed soldiers. Soldiers interred at Pioneer Cemetery fought in the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the Civil War. Additionally, the cemetery holds the remains of Henry Grider, who served in the Virginia Regiment during the American Revolution.

Pioneer was close to capacity by the outbreak of the Civil War, with burials ceasing around 1864 when the city opened the larger Fairview.

Maroney said in years past, families would plant memorial trees as tributes to the departed. As the trees grow the root system works its way into the grave and when the tree falls over, it can damage remains or the stones.

“Nowadays we have an arborist for the city, so he helps guide us as to what is appropriate to be planting there so it doesn’t cause havoc in the future,” she said. “We’re proactive when we do memorial trees, but back then, they were just probably being kind to their loved one … and probably planted a tree there.”

She said given the age of the cemetery, it is unlikely any remains are still present in the damaged graves. Since the tree was uprooted though, Maroney said it could have taken any lasting remains with it.

As for a repair timeline, Maroney said it depends on a few things, such as clearing the tree and figuring out how many graves and gravestones have been damaged. Above all, she urges the community to “be patient” as the repair process goes along.

“We’re doing our best to get all the trees up in a timely manner, but just be cautious when you’re out there and know that we’re here to provide a service,” she said.