Barren man arrested after pursuit

Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

By The Daily News

George Middlebrooks

One man is in jail and an investigation is ongoing after personnel with the Barren County Drug Task Force reported it discovered a large amount of drugs and cash at the home of George Middlebrooks in Glasgow.

Middlebrooks is charged with traffic offenses, fleeing/evading police, tampering with evidence, and trafficking in a controlled substance, and is charged with two outstanding warrants, one of which is from Georgia.

A press release from the task force states that the Glasgow Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Middlebrooks for the warrants on the night of June 30.

The release states Middlebrooks did not stop his vehicle and, after a “brief vehicle pursuit” fled on foot toward his home on Lexington Drive in Glasgow. The release states Middlebrooks was taken into custody and a “small amount” of marijuana was found in his possession.

A search warrant was obtained for Middlebrook’s home, where task force detectives and GPD officers recovered crystal meth, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and prescription medication “that was packaged in a manner consistent with trafficking,” the release states.

A large quantity of cash was also recovered and a handgun was found outside the home.

Middlebrooks was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

