Barren man arrested after pursuit Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

One man is in jail and an investigation is ongoing after personnel with the Barren County Drug Task Force reported it discovered a large amount of drugs and cash at the home of George Middlebrooks in Glasgow.

Middlebrooks is charged with traffic offenses, fleeing/evading police, tampering with evidence, and trafficking in a controlled substance, and is charged with two outstanding warrants, one of which is from Georgia.

A press release from the task force states that the Glasgow Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Middlebrooks for the warrants on the night of June 30.

The release states Middlebrooks did not stop his vehicle and, after a “brief vehicle pursuit” fled on foot toward his home on Lexington Drive in Glasgow. The release states Middlebrooks was taken into custody and a “small amount” of marijuana was found in his possession.

A search warrant was obtained for Middlebrook’s home, where task force detectives and GPD officers recovered crystal meth, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and prescription medication “that was packaged in a manner consistent with trafficking,” the release states.

A large quantity of cash was also recovered and a handgun was found outside the home.

Middlebrooks was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.