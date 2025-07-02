SLIDE SHOW: Lost River Cave visitors help release native butterflies

10/16 Swipe or click to see more

Lost River Cave Butterfly Habitat Curator Erin Hogan instructs visitors on how to hold a butterfly as it’s coming out of dormancy until it warms up in the sun as a group of 30 people get ready to help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in the Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS