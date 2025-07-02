SLIDE SHOW: Lost River Cave visitors help release native butterflies

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

By Grace McDowell

1/16
Elise Kemper, 7, examines a Swallowtail butterfly as it comes out of dormancy and warms up in the sun while a group of 30 visitors help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS

A group of 30 visitors helped release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

