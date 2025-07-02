SLIDE SHOW: Lost River Cave visitors help release native butterflies
Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Elise Kemper, 7, examines a Swallowtail butterfly as it comes out of dormancy and warms up in the sun while a group of 30 visitors help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A Red Admiral butterfly collects pollen from a flower in the Lost River Cave Butterfly Habitat as a group of 30 visitors arrive to help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky into the habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A group of 30 visitors enter Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat to help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Lost River Cave Butterfly Habitat Curator Erin Hogan hands Diana Rauch of Springfield, Mo., a butterfly to hold as a group of 30 visitors release a new batch of butterflies in the Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Claire Hughes, 6, of Fort Campbell holds out a butterfly to a flower as a group of 30 visitors help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Claire Kemper, 7, smiles as she and her mother Madison help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Vickie Mullins of Bowling Green holds a Buckeye butterfly as it warms its wings in the sun while a group of 30 visitors help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A Painted Lady butterfly lands on the shoulders of Diana Rauch of Springfield, Mo., as a group of 30 visitors help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A Painted Lady butterfly lands on the shoe of Brent Dillard of Portland, Ore., as he joins a group of 30 visitors to help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Lost River Cave Butterfly Habitat Curator Erin Hogan instructs visitors on how to hold a butterfly as it’s coming out of dormancy until it warms up in the sun as a group of 30 people get ready to help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in the Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Cambrie Stucky, 4, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, smiles as she holds a butterfly as it comes out of dormancy and warms up in the sun while a group of 30 visitors help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A Red Admiral butterfly relaxes on an educational sign in the Lost River Cave Butterfly Habitat as a group of 30 visitors arrive to help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky into the habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
David Rauch of Springfield, Mo., holds a Painted Lady butterfly on his finger as a group of 30 visitors help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Mattingly Bailey, 6, (left) of Bowling Green talks with Madison Kemmer (right) about the butterflies they’re holding as a group of 30 visitors help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
Annette Campbell of Louisville watches as her butterfly warms up in the sun while a group of 30 visitors help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A Zebra Swallowtail butterfly relaxes on a plant in the Lost River Cave Butterfly Habitat as a group of 30 visitors arrive to help release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky into the habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
GRACE MCDOWELL / BOWLING GREEN DAILY NEWS
A group of 30 visitors helped release a new batch of butterflies native to Kentucky in Lost River Cave’s Butterfly Habitat on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
