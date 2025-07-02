Building permits

Bowling Green

Randy Williams, 2716 Scottsville Road (Project Plaza/BG Hookah Bar), alter commercial interior, $90,000.

Graf Construction, 1056 Lovers Lane, Unit 300 (Moe’s Southwest Grill), addition/alteration commercial building, $375,000.

Premier Sign, 646 Lovers Lane (The Skyrise School), 646 Lovers Lane, one altered, attached sign.

Myles Properties, 310 E. Main Ave., altert commercial interior (change of use), $1.

Praxis 3 Architecture (Brian Tanner), 2450 Nashville Road (Fifth Third Bank), addition/alteration (adding drive-thru), $3,948.836.

Bell Vue Properties, 1010 Beauty Ave., duplex on existing foundation, residential building, $149,370.

Hatbro LLC, 165 Natchez Trace Ave. (Western Kentucky Orthopaedic & Neurolosurgical Associates), Suites 200, 205 and 208, interior alteration, $47,881.30.

Austin Gann, 130 Valleybrook Ave., fence, $9,340.

Jagoe Homes, 813 Anise Lane, Lot 245, residential building, $124,706.

Dirt Digger Excavation, 313 Old Morgantown Road, demolition of single-family residence, $3,500.

Will Worthington, 1333 Magnolia St. (Bamco Office, Unit C), alter commercial interior, $10,000.

Brashear Contracting, 701 E. 7th Ave. (BG Fire Department, Station 1), alter commercial building, $27,400.

Bryan Lewis, 600 Magnolia St., new detached garage, $40,000.

Signature Signs, 202 State St. (SOKY Discount Appliance), one new non-illuminated attached sign.

