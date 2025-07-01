Latest Pixar film ‘Elio’ a real charmer Published 11:15 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Pixar studios continues its strength of quality films with “Elio,” an absolutely charmer with strong visuals and something for the whole family.

It’s a simple story that may not quite have the same emotional impact as some of Pixar’s more iconic films, but it is still high quality and highly entertaining.

“Elio” tells the story of an 11-year old boy named Elio (voiced by Jonas Kibreab), who is trying to adjust after the death of his parents. Elio lives on a military base with aunt Olga (voiced by Zoe Saldana), but is still quite lonely – longing to be abducted by aliens so he can start over.

Elio gets his wish and winds up in a place known as the Communiverse – where life from all over multiple galaxies gather to live in peace. After convincing the high council of the Communiverse that he is the leader of Earth, they send him to negotiate a treaty with a trigger-happy leader named Lord Grigon (voiced by Brad Garrett).

During the attempted negotiations, Elio meets Lord Grigon’s son Glordon (Remy Edgerly). He is in his people’s true form – a slug with lots of teeth but no eyes.

Elio and Glordon immediately become friends, but the friendship is threatened by Lord Grigon who wants his son to follow in his footsteps.

“Elio” was directed by the trio of Adrian Molina, Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi. They do a really good job of creating this world with vibrant colors that give the film a distinct – and interesting – look.

The movie is at its best when it focuses on the budding friendship between Elio and Glordon – and how they are able to use this friendship to overcome a lonely existence that both have been longing to escape.

The screenplay, credited to nearly half a dozen people does feel like it has been cobbled together a bit – with “Elio” easily divided into multiple parts that probably could have been expanded into three or four different films.

The hodgepodge story softens a bit of the emotional impact – especially in the final act when our heroes are really pushed to the test.

This prevents “Elio” from reaching that next level that Pixar has had with the “Toy Story” franchise and the “Inside Out” films and “Up” – to name a few – but it still solid enough to keep audiences interested.

We have barely scratched the surface of the summer movie season, but “Elio” joins “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Lilo & Stitch” as another good option for families looking to have a fun night at the movies.

Grade: B