Emperors blank Hot Rods 3-0 Published 10:43 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Mac Horvath extended his on-base streak to 16 games, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ offense was held quiet in a 3-0 loss to the Rome Emperors in South Atlantic League action Tuesday at Advent Health Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

The Emperors (33-41 overall, 4-5 second half) plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Hot Rods starting pitcher Gary Gill Hill. Patrick Clohisy singled and stole second. Mason Guerra singled to right, scoring Clohisy, giving the Emperors a 1-0 lead.

Rome added to its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning against Gill Hill. Lizandro Espinoza worked a one-out walk, and Clohisy put runners on first and second with a bunt single. Will Verdung doubled, scoring Espinoza, making it 2-0 Rome.

Email newsletter signup

Another run came around to score for the Emperors in the bottom of the seventh inning against Hot Rods reliever Drew Dowd. Clohisy collected a one-out double and stole third base. Mason Guerra grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Clohisy was safe on the play at the plate, increasing the Rome lead to 3-0.

The offense was slow to pick up for Bowling Green (40-34, 6-4) and couldn’t muster any offense the rest of the way, ending in a 3-0 Rome victory.

Logan Samuels (1-2) earned the win, going three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two batters. Gill Hill (3-6) was given the loss, tossing 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two runs on nine hits, walking three and striking out four. Rome’s Ryan Bourassa picked up the save, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit while striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium. Bowling Green will send out right-hander Hayden Snelsire (3-2, 3.22) against Rome lefty Herick Hernandez (1-4, 4.84).