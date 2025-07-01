Man charged in fatal shooting Published 11:35 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Darris Allen. (Warren County Jail)

DAVID MAMARIL HOROWITZ

david.horowitz@bgdailynews.com

A Bowling Green man has been charged in the June 25 fatal shooting at Martin Auto Mart and booked into Warren County Jail.

Darris Allen is charged with murder by complicity with the intent to promote or facilitate the murder of the deceased, Robert Dark, according to a June 27 criminal complaint filed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. An investigation found that the two were business partners with others in a local, recently closed restaurant, according to the complaint.

“… (Allen) solicited, commanded, engaged in a conspiracy with another or aided, counseled or attempted to aid another in the planning or committing the intentional shooting of Dark which resulted in his death,” Kyle Scharlow, a detective with the Bowling Green Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, stated.

He was arrested June 28 and booked two days later at the jail on $500,000 bond, according to the jail website.

BGPD got the call at approximately 12:20 p.m. last Wednesday about an assault/shooting, according to the complaint. The caller said he was at the auto shop, and Dark, the manager, was slumped over with what appeared to be a gunshot wound in his arm.

The caller stated he had last spoken to Dark over the phone at around 11:34 a.m., according to the statement.

Upon responding to the scene, BGPD observed Dark sitting with his upper body slumped over a desk. EMS also arrived and attempted life-saving measures that were unsuccessful; preliminary results from the medical examiner determined that Dark suffered gunshot wounds, the bulk to his upper body, according to the complaint.

Video footage shows the suspect arrive near the crime scene exiting what appears to be a silver 2014 Cadillac — with “distinctive chrome trim” along its lower sides, multi-spoke wheels and front-end damage, according to the statement.

Footage also shows the suspect return to the vehicle following the shooting and leave the area.

The vehicle is registered to a woman who has children with Allen, according to the complaint.

She told investigators she had granted use of the car to a person who would be either the niece or nephew of Darris Allen, according to the statement.

Contact was made with the resident of a property that abuts the place where the niece or nephew lives along Plum Springs Road, according to the complaint. Investigators got consent to enter their property and observed a silver Cadillac under a tarp-like cover, the complaint states.

By observing the uncovered parts of the vehicle, the detective observed it was the same as the one at the shooting — “including the distinctive chrome feature, wheels and unique front end damage” observed in the footage, according to the statement.

A search warrant was granted for the vehicle, which was seized and taken to police headquarters for processing, the complaint states.

At about 8:24 a.m. on the day of the shooting, a silver Cadillac consistent with the one seen near the crime scene was captured on video leaving the residence it was parked, according to the complaint. But footage of cars coming and going at the property — taken by an adjacent surveillance system set to solely to record when motion is detected — do not show the Cadillac returning, according to the statement.

But the details do follow the activities of a darker-colored SUV — a vehicle that a Plum Springs Road resident described as looking “like a Tahoe” and, on the day of the shooting, being backed into the driveway of property.

At about 12:08 p.m., following the time the shooting occurred, footage shows a dark-colored SUV consistent with a Chevrolet Suburban exiting the driveway, according to the statement.

Then, at about 1:04 p.m., footage shows it returning before pulling out again at 1:11 p.m.

The woman who has children with Darris Allen advised investigators that he drives a dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban registered to her, according to the statement. It’s consistent with the dark-colored SUV seen in the video footage, the complaint states.

The silver Cadillac was processed June 26-27, where investigators found snacks and a rotisserie chicken container. Police canvassed numerous businesses and matched the container to the Crossroads IGA on Scottsville Road, according to the complaint.

Video surveillance from the gas station shows the Cadillac parking at the pumps at about 10:30 a.m. on the day of the shooting.

A man exits the driver’s side and enters the convenience store, where he purchases items that a store receipt shows matches the trash discovered in the Cadillac, according to the complaint.

The vehicle leaves toward Broadway at 10:40 a.m., the complaint states.

Other video surveillance shows it in the area of 1001 U.S. 31-W Bypass “immediately before the shooting, appearing to be surveilling Martin’s Car Mart,” according to the statement.

At about 11:44 a.m., it drives down and stops at East 10th Ave. at 881, according to the complaint — about a couple blocks from the car mart. A man exits from the front passenger side, walks toward the car mart and enters at 11:47 a.m.

Eight shots are heard, and then the man walks out the way he entered, according to the complaint. The man can be seen entering the vehicle and leaving the area, the complaint states.