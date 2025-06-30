WKU announces addition of transfers Pastin, Mauck Published 2:26 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Western Kentucky softball announced the addition of two transfers on Monday, with Olivia Pastin and Anna Mauck joining the program.

Pastin is a graduate transfer from Northern Kentucky while Mauck joins the Hilltoppers after spending a year at Kentucky.

A Louisville local, Pastin comes to WKU after a four-year career with the Norse and was a two-time Horizon All-League Second Team member and a member of the Horizon League’s All-Academic Team after the 2025 season.

While at NKU, she posted a career .304 batting average. She also started 152 of her 158 games played as an outfielder or designated player and recorded a .977 fielding percentage. In addition to her .304 batting average, she posted a career slugging percentage of .496 with 97 RBIs, 15 home runs, 41 doubles and two triples.

Before her time with the Norse, she was an All-Region 7 honoree and a three-time First Team All-State Academic Team member at Assumption High School in Louisville.

Mauck – originally from Indianapolis – joins the Hilltoppers after a year in Lexington. During her time at Kentucky, she started 32 of the 39 games she appeared in and finished the season with a .219 batting average.

Prior to year at Kentucky, Mauck was a Scenic City Top 35 Champion and finished her high school career with a .529 batting average with 13 home runs and 70 RBIs.

“We are excited to add Olivia and Anna to our team,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “They have collegiate experience and success. We are excited to have them in red.”