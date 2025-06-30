Good to see detained teen back home Published 8:43 am Monday, June 30, 2025

After several weeks of detainment by immigration agents, a Bowling Green teen is now home.

The saga of Ernesto Manuel-Andres, 18, is well-known by now.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and detained Manuel-Andres, a recent Bowling Green Independent Schools graduate who attended Teranga Academy, on June 4 in Bowling Green.

This is despite the fact that, according to advocates and lawyers who are working with him, Manuel-Andres has legal authorization to be in the country.

Hundreds of community members and numerous local officials started advocating on his behalf since his detainment with protests, church services, fund-raising and outreach efforts.

Finally, after 20 days of being in custody, he was released on bond Tuesday and returned to a tearful welcome-home celebration Wednesday evening.

Around 100 people celebrated the return of the 18-year-old at Teranga Academy, where Manuel-Andres had attended high school before graduating last month.

“I’m happy to be at my house again in Kentucky,” he said.

Luma Mufleh, the main organizer in the effort to have him released, told attendees it was them – community members across the area, the advocates – who helped make it happen.

“… the community of Bowling Green looked at Ernesto, a resident of our community, and said he’s ours,” Manuel-Andres’ former principal, Kristi Costellow, told the crowd.

The legal process still remains to play out, but it seems fitting that Manuel-Andres has been allowed to return to Bowling Green as he awaits the next steps.

Due process is a foundational aspect of our nation’s laws since its founding.

Manuel-Andres, who has no criminal record and has been by all accounts an exemplary community member, deserves that due process.