Published 9:08 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Mary Frances Price, 84, passed away on Friday, June 27 at The Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 2 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 2 at the funeral home. Full obituary is available at www.jvpfh.com.