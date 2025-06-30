Cell phone data given at Houck trial Published 6:00 am Monday, June 30, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Crystal Rogers 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Detective Tim O'Daniel of the Louisville Metro Police Department testifies Friday at the trial of Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson at the Warren County Justice Center. (ILLUSTRATION by SYDNEY YOUNG) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Tim O'Daniel (left) and special prosecutor Shane Young go over cell tower data with jurors Friday at the trial of Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson. (ILLUSTRATION by SYDNEY YOUNG)

Jurors at the trial of Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson have seen cell tower data that prosecutors argue proves a conspiracy took place to kill Houck’s then-girlfriend, Crystal Rogers.

Houck is on trial alongside Joseph Lawson in Warren County for crimes in connection with Rogers’ disappearance and presumed death.

Rogers was 35 when she was last seen in Bardstown on July 3, 2015. Her car was found abandoned with some of her belongings in it two days later on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Email newsletter signup

Houck, who was Rogers’ boyfriend, is charged with complicity to murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

Joseph Lawson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

Lawson’s father, Steven Lawson, was found guilty last month of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The crimes were charged in Nelson County, but the trials for all men were moved to Warren County due to pretrial publicity.

A significant portion of Friday’s proceedings were given over to Detective Tim O’Daniel of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

O’Daniel created the department’s digital forensics unit and conducted an analysis of cell phones belonging to Brooks Houck, his brother Nick Houck and Steven Lawson.

The analysis was meant to determine where the phones were located at various times on July 3-4, 2015, based on their positioning near cell towers.

O’Daniel testified that his analysis of Brooks Houck’s phone led him to conclude that Houck was at his family’s farm from about 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 3, 2015, based on analysis of cellular and WiFi data stored in Google location records, then went to a lumber store sometime after 4 p.m. and returned to his home until around 7:05 p.m.

O’Daniel said the data indicates that Houck returned to the farm at 7:24 p.m. and remained there until 11:57 p.m.

Previous testimony indicated that Houck and Rogers traveled to the family farm a little after 7 p.m. on July 3, 2015, and Rogers has not been seen since.

O’Daniel testified that his analysis of Nick Houck’s phone showed that it did not register at any cell towers in the area from July 2-4, 2015, which the detective said may have been due to Houck’s phone being shut off or at another location.

Steven Lawson called Houck at 12:07 a.m. on July 4, 2015, and Houck said that Lawson’s phone registered on a tower near the Bluegrass Parkway.

Lawson testified at his trial that he picked up his son from the parkway after Rogers’ car broke down and moved the driver’s seat forward, but that he did not know why the car was being moved and denied taking part in any plot to kill Rogers.

That testimony will not come before the jury at this trial.

O’Daniel testified to the late night phone call and also that Lawson’s phone registered on a number of towers along the parkway from where the car was abandoned east into Bardstown after 12:07 a.m., July 4, 2015.

Defense attorney Brian Butler questioned O’Daniel on the possibility that the cell phone registered to those towers because it was with Lawson as he traveled along Boston Road, which runs just north of the parkway in a somewhat parallel path.

The defense has claimed that the evidence will show that Lawson actually took a car belonging to his ex-girlfriend that night that was parked outside a house on Boston Road.

A series of witnesses at on Thursday and Friday also gave testimony that has contradicted Houck’s written statement to police regarding his whereabouts on the day of Crystal Rogers’ disappearance.

Jurors have been shown an eight-page statement that Houck wrote for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office on July 8, 2015, that purportedly detailed what he did and where he went on July 3, 2015.

Retired Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jon Snow led the investigation into Rogers’ disappearance, and at one point during the trial testified that Houck asked him what he could do to clear his name, with Snow telling him he could add more details to his statement.

The statement mentioned several businesses that Houck claimed to visit, but witnesses from those places testified that they did not see Houck on July 3, 2015.

Nelson County Circuit Clerk Diane Thompson said that Houck could not have visited her on July 3, 2015, with eviction paperwork for some of his properties because her office was closed that day.

Peggy Parrent of Salt River Electric testified that her office was also closed on July 3, 2015, contradicting Houck’s statement in which he mentioned visiting a Peggy Smith at Salt River that day regarding some of his rental properties.

Jurors also heard Friday from William Gunther, who worked at Lowe’s in Bardstown in 2015.

Gunther testified that after he left work around 10 p.m. on July 3, 2015, and drove back to his home in Elizabethtown, he drove past a car that was pulled over on the Bluegrass Parkway with its caution lights flashing.

Gunther next drove on the parkway on July 5, 2015, to travel to Lexington, when he said he saw that same car surrounded by law enforcement officials.

Questioned by Butler, Gunther said he provided information about what he saw to the police in 2015, but was not called to a special grand jury at any point afterward to give testimony.