Family-owned blueberry farm honors late patriarch Published 8:57 am Monday, June 30, 2025

A Bowling Green man is hoping to keep the legacy of his father’s Warren County farm alive after his passing almost five years ago.

Now called Beechmont Blueberries, the farm — once known as DR Farms — was passed down to Robert Reynolds after the death of his father, Dan.

It has been part of his family’s history for over 50 years but this is the first time they were able to open it to the public for blueberry picking.

“My dad planted the blueberry bushes eight years ago,” Reynolds said. “This is the first year the bushes have grown large enough for us to open the farm to the public for blueberry picking.”

Reynolds, who grew up around the farm, said there were no blueberries originally.

“It was a working farm with cattle and tobacco and it was quite labor intensive,” he said.

Before running the farm, Robert Reynolds, who was an accomplished football player, played for Bowling Green High School, where he was an All-America and Gatorade Player of the Year.

After graduation, Robert attended Ohio State and played for the Buckeyes.

“In 2003, we won the National Championship against the Miami Hurricanes,” Robert Reynolds said. “At that time, my brother was playing for Western and they won the 1-AA national championship about two weeks before. So that was an exciting time.”

Robert Reynolds was then a fifth round draft pick for the Tennessee Titans in 2004 and played for them until 2008.

Now, he hopes to keep honoring the memory of his dad and his decision to plant those blueberry bushes by continuing to offer u-pick blueberries to the public.

The farm is located at 668 Garvin Lane and offers plenty of options for blueberry lovers, including $5 for all-you-can-eat while picking.

Also available are a gallon of blueberries for $20, a quart for $8 and a pint for $5.

Although blueberry season — which runs until the end of June — is winding down, Reynolds said he is already looking forward to next season.

“They are a lot of work but they are delicious,” he said. “The whole family continues to stay involved with the farm. All of dad’s grandkids help out, pick the blueberries and work the fruit stand. It’s been great.”

Reynolds said the inaugural season has been successful so far.

“Quite a few people have made it out here,” he said. “It has slowed down now because of the heat, but we were really busy at the beginning of June.”

During the season, the farm is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the berries run out. Because of the heat, they have only been accepting u-pick appointments in the late afternoons and evenings.

For more information, visit the Beechmont Blueberries Facebook page or bgblueberries.com.