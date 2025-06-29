Stamper claims division win at Cullan Brown Invitational Published 11:02 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

Scottsville’s Eli Stamper won the college men division of the Bluegrass Golf Tour’s two-day Cullan Brown Invitational that concluded Saturday at Paxton Golf Course in Paducah.

Stamper carded a 7-over par 149 to win the college men division by two strokes. Bowling Green’s Ryan Loiars (159) was seventh. Stamper was fifth in the high school boys’ championship scoring, with Loiars finishing 22nd.

Bowling Green’s Saanvi Aravantagi claimed runner-up honors in the girls’ 12 and under (9-hole) division with an 11-over 83, two shots off the lead. Bowling Green’s Ally Jean Stephens finished third with a two-day total of 91.

Email newsletter signup

Bowling Green’s Ellie Morgan tied for seventh in the high school girls’ championship division after shooting a 23-over 165.