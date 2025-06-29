Law, decency under attack Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

Having taught foreign languages at Bowling Green High School for almost 30 years beginning in 1971, my students and I were fortunate to have immigrant and refugee students as well as exchange students appear from time to time and share their cultural perspectives.

My students and I also traveled several times outside the U.S. making memories and connections that broadened our minds and hearts, and will be with us forever.

My teaching career coincided with the opening of the International Center of Bowling Green and over these last 45 years has resettled 10,000 refugees and immigrants while boosting our local economy, increasing tax revenue, and adding vibrancy to this tapestry we all now call home. If you’ve attended the International Festival full of color, music, and love, you understand what I mean.

That is why it is disgusting, heartbreaking, and dangerous to watch a militarized force abduct both immigrants and citizens without due process who are contributing members of society, some having been here decades, without regard for the law, decency, or common sense.

As a former teacher and a grandmother of 4, one of whom just graduated high school, I cannot imagine the terror of Ernesto, a recent BGHS graduate, with approved Special Immigrant Juvenile status picked up and sitting in a prison outside the state away from friends and family. Waitresses, busboys, roofers, strawberry pickers, restaurant owners, students, children – not gang members, not terrorists, not murderers!

Please urge Senators Paul and McConnell to vote no on more spending for military-like immigration enforcement that terrorizes our communities and instead choose to keep families together! Please continue to protest. “Power concedes nothing without a demand”- Frederick Douglas.

Diane Lewis

Bowling Green