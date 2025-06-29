Our freedoms on the line Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

Our freedoms on the line

I have seen this kind of behavior before in a “leader.” When the “leader” is weak, they try to appear important and strong by doing stupid things to impress people.

President Trump’s problem is that he is a weak person who has to have his ego stroked. He hijacked a celebration of 250 years of our military to stage a parade like Putin to pay homage to him for his birthday. This is a man who has disparaged our veterans on numerous occasions (think of John McCain) and is planning to cut benefits for our veterans.

Email newsletter signup

He is terrified that protests that disparage what he is doing to immigrants are increasing. All he had to do was deport immigrants who are criminals and violent people (as promised) legally and give the immigrants due process. He is stoking terror and non-criminals and even citizens are getting caught up in this sloppy process. It is a distraction from his broken campaign promises of ending inflation and stopping the war in Ukraine even before inauguration day.

He can’t seem to bring himself to help Ukraine because of his grievance that they wouldn’t lie for him during his 2016 campaign while he is being played by Putin. Now he is getting us into another war in the Mideast. You can’t lead if you are picking wars with anyone who disagrees with you.

I don’t believe a word this man says anymore, neither do our allies. Our reputation as a free country has been damaged severely and will take years to rebuild. Also, make no mistake that your freedoms are being eliminated. Where are our “snowflake” congressmen and congresswomen.

Blaine Ferrell

Bowling Green