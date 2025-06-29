Man struck, killed by vehicle in Barren Published 7:30 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

A man died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in Barren County.

Kentucky State Police said it received a call shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday to assist the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of a fatality on Ky. 90 near Green Valley Road.

According to KSP, a 2017 Dodge was traveling east on Ky. 90 in the left lane when it struck Ricky Parsons, 59, of Glasgow, who was standing in the middle of the road.

Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene.