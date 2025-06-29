One dead, two injured in Allen crash Published 10:48 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

A two-vehicle collision Saturday in Allen County left one person dead and two others with injuries.

According to Kentucky State Police, a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Carolyn Brandon, 72, of Franklin, was traveling east on Clare Road and attempting to make a left turn onto Franklin Road around 6 a.m. Saturday when it entered the path of a 2020 Toyota Camry traveling west on Clare Road.

Brandon was taken to The Medical Center in Franklin, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Camry, Brendan Ploughe, 26, of Scottsville, was treated at The Medical Center in Bowling Green for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A passenger in Brandon’s vehicle, Jonathan Blackman, was treated at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.