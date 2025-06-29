Making news and exploring history Published 6:00 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

Several hundred protesters participate in the “No Kings” march through downtown Bowling Green, June 14. Grace McDowell / Daily News

Bowling Green has a tendency to be in the national spotlight far more often than one might expect for a city of 75,000 or so residents.

Such was the case recently.

National “No Kings” protests were held across the country, including in downtown Bowling Green.

Our photographer Grace McDowell shot the protest and the images were shared with the Associated Press.

While that is not uncommon, there is no way to predict what images or stories may be used by other news outlets.

In this case, Grace’s images were used as part of the coverage of the protests in outlets as large as the New York Times.

But perhaps the most surprising use of the images from Bowling Green was in a segment on the Stephen Colbert show on CBS.

Colbert discussed the protests and included a mention of Bowling Green as one of the locations, with one of Grace’s pictures (shown above) showing on screen.

So how does that happen?

The Daily News has long been a member of the Associated Press. While the AP has a large staff of its own editors, reporters and photographers, it also shares content from member news organizations.

Whenever there is a story or event that might be of national interest, we share our content with AP.

As a result, it’s not unusual for the content the Daily News generates to be seen not only nationally, but even on occasion internationally.

• • •

In recent years, one of the Daily News’ most popular features has been Histories & Mysteries, where we take a look at a largely forgotten chapter of local history.

After a short hiatus, the series returns next month, when we will be examining one of Bowling Green’s first murder mysteries – the brutal slaying of Maggie Cherry, whose body was found in the Barren River tied to a 100-pound rock, in 1917.

The research in that case is still underway, so if anyone has knowledge of that case or about Maggie, please reach out.

On the same topic, if anyone has an idea for such a story (an unsolved crime, forgotten piece of local history, an interesting historic character, etc.) please reach out at the email below.

And, as always, thanks for reading.

—Wes Swietek is the Managing Editor of the Daily News. He can be reached at wes.swietek@bgdailynews.com